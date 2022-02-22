Premier League Darts 2022 predictions: Week three odds, schedule and free bet

We’ve now had three weeks of Premier League Darts, and there have been three different winners – Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton and, most recently, Gerwyn Price. Take a look below to see our predictions for the fourth round of the tournament, plus find out where you can grab the best free bets, and much more.

Premier League Darts: Week three recap

Week three of Premier League Darts was possibly the most exciting one yet. All four quarter-finals saw close encounters, and the semi-finals were even more finely balanced. However, it was the final that left fans amazed.

The final saw Gerwyn Price, fresh from beating Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen, taking on James Wade, who took down Jonny Clayton and Peter Wright en-route to the final. Price would be the man to take top spot, overcoming his challenger 6-4.

But what was so special about the final? Well, it’s special when anyone hits a nine darter. However, Gerwyn Price managed to achieve the feat twice in one match, leaving fans stunned and nobody in any doubt as to why he’s the number one player in the world.

2022 Premier League Darts week four predictions

Gerwyn Price will, quite understandably, go into week four of Premier League Darts as big favourite to win. He has odds of 7/2 to take down the tournament, ahead of Peter Wright, who has odds of 4/1, and Jonny Clayton, with odds of 9/2.

In order to win the tournament, Price will need to first overcome his biggest challenger, Peter Wright. The Scotsman looked impressive as he reached last week’s semis, but we’d back a confident Price to get one over on his opponent here.

Should Price win his quarter-final, he’ll face either James Wade or Gary Anderson, both of whom are arguably easier draws than Wright in the first round. With Price’s confidence high, we can’t see either man stopping him.

In fact, we can’t see anyone stopping Price at all in week four, as he simply looked too strong in last week’s tournament. So, whoever he takes on in the final will be big underdogs, and we’d expect them to come second to a strong, confident Gerwyn Price.

So, as you might have guessed, our bet would be on Gerwyn Price to win the week four tournament. Take our advice and you’ll find odds of 7/2 at bet365 on Price winning week four.

Premier League Darts prediction: Gerwyn Price to win week 4 @ 7/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts week four betting tips

Looking for another top Premier League Darts betting tip? If so, we’ve got another for you below.

We think that the match of the quarter-finals – in fact, possibly the match of the week – will see Gerwyn Price take on Peter Wright. Both men have won once this season, and will be confident, but as you already know, we can’t see Price losing this match-up.

But instead of just predicting Price to win, we’re going to look at the overall score. If the tournament continues in the same vein as last week, expect to see lots of close matches, and we think this will be the case when Price and Wright meet.

After looking at the various odds on offer over at bet365, we think that the most attractive price is on Gerwyn Price to win 6-4 – a bet that will see you get odds of 7/1.

Premier League Darts betting tips: Gerwyn Price 6 Peter Wright 4 @ 7/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Premier League Darts odds

Check out the odds on the eventual winner of the 2022 Premier League Darts title below.

But what about the odds of each man to win in week four? You can see the odds below:

How does Premier League Darts work?

Premier League Darts is a competition between eight of the top players in the sport and has a new format in 2022.

The eight players will take part in 16 mini-tournaments, as they try to reach the play-offs, which will decide the eventual winner of the 2022 competition. All matches during the competition, except those in the play-offs, will be best of 11 legs.

Each week will see four quarter-finals, the winners of which will advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will head to the final. The winner of the final receives five points and £10,000, while the loser in the final receives three points. The losing semi-finalists get two points each.

To make sure the competition is as fair as possible, each player will play every other player twice in quarter-finals. In addition to this, weeks eight and sixteen will see players face each other in a draw based on league position.

The top four players will head to the play-offs, which will take place in Berlin on 13th June. The play-offs will see two semi-finals and then a final. The semi-finals will be best of 19 legs, while the final will be best of 21 legs.

Premier League Darts: Fixtures, schedule and results

Week 1 (03/02/22) – Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton 6 vs Joe Cullen 2

Gerwyn Price 3 vs James Wade 6

Peter Wright 6 vs Michael Smith 3

Michael van Gerwen 4 vs Gary Anderson 6

Semi-finals:

Jonny Clayton 6 vs James Wade 4

Peter Wright 6 vs Gary Anderson 5

Final:

Jonny Clayton 1 vs Peter Wright 6

Week 2 (10/02/22) – M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright 1 vs Michael van Gerwen 6

Jonny Clayton 6 vs Michael Smith 3

James Wade 3 vs Joe Cullen 6

Gerwyn Price 6 vs Gary Anderson 3

Semi-Finals:

Michael van Gerwen 4 vs Jonny Clayton 6

Joe Cullen 6 vs Gerwyn Price 5

Final:

Jonny Clayton 6 vs Joe Cullen 4

Week 3 (17/02/22) – SSE Arena in Belfast

Quarter-finals:

Michael Smith 3 vs Gerwyn Price 6

Joe Cullen 3 vs Michael van Gerwen 6

Gary Anderson 4 vs Peter Wright 6

James Wade 6 vs Jonny Clayton 3

Semi-Finals:

Gerwyn Price 6 vs Michael van Gerwen 5

Peter Wright 4 vs James Wade 6

Final:

Gerwyn Price 6 vs James Wade 4

Week 4 (03/03/22) – Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

James Wade vs Gary Anderson

Week 5 (10/03/22) – The Brighton Centre

Quarter-finals:

Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith

Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton

Michael vs Gerwen vs James Wade

Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price

Week 6 (17/03/22) – Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

Quarter-finals:

Michael Smith vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson vs Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright

Week 7 (24/03/22) – Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs James Wade

Gary Anderson vs Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Week 8 (31/03/22) – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Quarter-finals:

Rank 1 vs Rank 8

Rank 4 vs Rank 5

Rank 2 vs Rank 7

Rank 3 vs Rank 6

Week 9 (07/04/22) – First Direct Arena in Leeds

Quarter-finals:

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Gary Anderson vs Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

Week 10 (14/04/22) – AO Arena in Manchester

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen vs Michael Smith

Week 11 (21/04/22) – P&J Live in Aberdeen

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson

Peter Wright vs Joe Cullen

James Wade vs Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Week 12 (28/04/22) – 3Arena in Dublin

Quarter-finals:

James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen

Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright

Week 13 (05/05/22) – OVO Hydro in Glasgow

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright vs Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton vs James Wade

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Joe Cullen

Week 14 (12/05/22) – Utility Arena Sheffield

Quarter-finals:

Joe Cullen vs James Wade

Gary Anderson vs Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton

Week 15 (19/05/22) – The O2 in London

Quarter-finals:

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

James Wade vs Peter Wright

Joe Cullen vs Gary Anderson

Week 16 (26/05/22) – Utility Arena Newcastle

Quarter-finals:

Rank 1 vs Rank 8

Rank 4 vs Rank 5

Rank 2 vs Rank 7

Rank 3 vs Rank 6

Play-offs (13/06/22) – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin

Semi-finals:

Rank 1 vs Rank 4

Rank 2 vs Rank 3

Premier League Darts free bets

