Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. His wife, Kylie Kelce, is 38 weeks pregnant and will be traveling to Arizona to watch her husband face off against her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce. As an added precaution, Kylie will be bringing her OB-GYN as a guest to the Super Bowl.

Baby at Super Bowl = Officially Scripted

“Kylie’s bringing her OB-GYN because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason Kelce told his brother Travis on their podcast, ‘New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce’. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Jason was of course jokingly referring to his wife Kylie and the now widespread trend on social media calling the NFL ‘rigged.’

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie is 9 months pregnant! Could they have a Super Bowl Baby? Jason on his @newheightshow podcast says that he his wife will be bringing her OB/GYN to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/GvpdoPzkGa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 1, 2023

This will be the couple’s third child. They already have two daughters – Elliotte Ray, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3 years old, and the Kelces are expecting their third girl.

Kylie’s decision to bring her OB-GYN to the game shows her commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy delivery for both her and the baby. It appears it is a smart move for a woman in her third trimester, especially with all the excitement and stress that comes with a Super Bowl game.

We are not sure about the name Lombardi Kelce, but if Kylie gives birth during an Eagles win, Jason might be eyeing it up as a potential name.

Family Matters

It is a big day for both Jason and Travis Kelce, as they face each other in the biggest game of the year. The Kelce family is excited for the game and the anticipation of their newest addition to the family.

The Kelce brothers are known for their close relationship, and this game will be no exception. It will be an emotional moment for the family, as they cheer on both Jason and Travis. It is not every day that two brothers face each other in the Super Bowl, making this game even more special for the Kelce family.

Super Bowl LVII promises to be an exciting game with added excitement for the Kelce family. With Kylie Kelce bringing her OB-GYN to the game, the family can rest assured that the health and safety of both mother and baby are a top priority. The Kelce brothers will have the support of their family, including their wife and sister-in-law, as they face each other on the field. Whether it’s a touchdown, a field goal, or a new arrival, it’s sure to be a memorable day for the Kelce family.