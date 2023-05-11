Claim up to $5,550 in Preakness Stakes free bets ahead of the 148th running of the big Pimlico race on May20. You can then use these betting offers to place your Preakness Stakes bets as final runners go in search of “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown”.



US Sports Betting Update for 2023 Preakness Stakes



Across the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on horse racing in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Preakness Stakes in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +150 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting



The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes will be staged on Saturday May 20 this year and all eyes will be on the Gustavo Delgado-trained 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Mage saw off Two Phil’s and Angel Of Empire in the recent Kentucky Derby and the best US Sportsbooks are taking no chances on him this time making him the clear 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite.

This Good Magic colt will be looking to become the 24th Kentucky Derby/Preakness Stakes winner and if he can win again inside two weeks will also be keeping his US Triple Crown dreams alive.

In “The Run For The Black-Eyed Susans”, Godolphin’s First Mission cold be the biggest threat to Mage. He bypassed the Kentucky Derby after winning the Lexington Stakes in April so will head to Pimlico fresher than most.

Disarm, who was fourth in the Kentucky Derby – 4 1/2 lengths behind Mage – is another that could be heading to the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Mage +150

First Mission +240

Disarm +800

National Treasure +1000

Perform +1400

Blazing Stevens +1400

Confidence Game +1800

Red Route One +2500

Henry Q +3300

Chase The Chaos +5000

II Miracolo +6600

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

