Portugal vs Turkey: Prediction, odds betting tips, live stream and free bet

Portugal, along with their contingent of world-class superstars, failed to top their World Cup qualifying group. Now they have to get past Turkey, a potentially tricky opponent, to secure a World Cup spot. Take a look below to see how to stream Portugal vs Turkey, as well as the odds, our predictions and the best free bets.

Portugal vs Turkey odds:

Unsurprisingly, Portugal go into this match as strong favourites, thanks to the bevy of talent at their disposal. However, it would be foolish to write off the Turkish team, which has the potential to cause an upset.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Portugal 10/27 Draw 19/5 Turkey 7/1

Portugal vs Turkey Preview

Portuguese fans were not happy to find that they’d have to qualify for the World Cup via the play-offs. Turkey, on the other hand, will be pleased with their performance in the group stages, finishing second in their group, behind the Netherlands and ahead of a hugely talented Norwegian side.

Portugal’s qualifying campaign was hugely disappointing. They were expected to easily top a group containing no other traditionally big names, but ended up finishing in second, behind Serbia. Qualification went down to the final game, with the Serbs taking all three points in Portugal.

Turkey did well in qualification, only losing once in a group that contained, amongst others, the Netherlands and Norway. Had they not been thrashed 6-1 by the Dutch, they would have finished top of their group. They’ll be seen by everyone as underdogs against Portugal, but they could quite feasibly surprise the Portuguese, who certainly can’t underestimate them.

Portugal’s defence has been weakened considerably before the game. Ruben Dias is injured and Joao Cancelo is suspended, and they’ve just been joined on the sidelines by Pepe, who has tested positive for Covid. Ruben Neves, Anthony Lopes and Renato Sanches are also all out. Turkey have no significant injury concerns and no players suspended.

Whoever manages to win this tie will progress to the Path C final, where they’ll come up against Italy or North Macedonia. This means one of Italy or Portugal, two powerhouses of the world game, will not be playing in Qatar.

Portugal vs Turkey Betting tips

The bookies fancy Portugal to win the first leg of this tie, and this isn’t surprising, considering the difference in quality between the two sides. However, the odds of 10/27 on a Portugal win aren’t appealing, plus we’re not completely sure the Portuguese will take the victory.

Instead, we have a sneaking suspicion that the Turkish side could engineer a surprise in this match. They’ll find it tough to fend off a talented Portuguese attack, but the Portuguese defence looks vulnerable, and we can see Turkey breaching it at least once.

Of all the games in the play-offs, we think this could be the highest scoring, with Turkey going toe-to-toe with their opponents. A draw certainly isn’t out of the question, and the odds of 19/5 have persuaded us that this is the best bet for the match

Portugal vs Turkey Prediction: Draw @ 19/5 with Virgin Bet

