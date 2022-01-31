Portsmouth vs Charlton prediction: League One betting tips, odds and free bet

Portsmouth face Charlton Athletic at Fratton Park Stadium on Monday, looking to end a four-game losing streak.

Match Info:

Date: 31st January 2022

Kick-off: 20:45 CET, Fratton Park

Portsmouth vs Charlton Prediction

Three of Portsmouth’s last four games had ended in defeat, while three of their last five games had seen them surrender two or more goals. They’ve also only won once at home since November, and they’ve conceded two or more goals in two of their last four visits.

Charlton, on the other hand, had lost five of their previous eight games, as well as three of their previous four road trips. Furthermore, they have only maintained two clean sheets in league games on the road since April.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Charlton Athletic @ 12/5 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Betting Tips

Following a 2-2 draw in the reverse game in September, this will be the second meeting between the two sides, who are currently separated by five points in the EFL League One standings.

Portsmouth’s League One form continued to deteriorate as they were defeated 1-0 against Sunderland.

They have now failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions, with two draws and two losses. Portsmouth is presently 11th in the league position with 38 points from 26 games, despite having three games in hand.

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic was knocked out of the Football League Trophy by Hartlepool United on penalties last time out. This came after a 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town on January 20, which ended their three-game losing streak.

Charlton Athletic are presently in 15th place in the EFL League One table with 33 points from 27 games.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Betting Odds

Match Winner

Portsmouth @ 23/20 with betfred

Draw @ 12/5 with betfred

Charlton @ 13/5 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 37/50

