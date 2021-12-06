Porto and Atletico are ready to face each other on 7th December, Tuesday night at Estadio do Dragao.

Porto vs Atletico Preview

Porto played a match against Atletico Madrid which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Not only this but Porto lost the match against Liverpool with a 5-1 scoreline but managed to get a 1-0 win against AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Atletico was undefeated in the match against AC Milan by 2-1.

Porto vs Atletico Team News

Porto’s central defenders Pepe and Ivan Marcano will miss the game on Tuesday because they are injured. While Joao Mario is also doubtful for the game.

On the other hand, Atletico will play the match without Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Ivan Saponjic, and Jose Gimenez.

Porto possible starting lineup:

Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi; Otavio, Grujic, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Hermoso, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Griezmann, Suarez

Porto vs Atletico Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds of Porto vs Atletico from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Porto: 17/10

Draw: 23/10

Atletico: 17/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under: 10/13

Porto vs Atletico Prediction

Porto will go to the next round with a win, but a draw might be sufficient if AC Milan loses their match against Liverpool. The Portuguese team is in terrific form heading into the game and will be trying to keep it up this week. For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Atletico Madrid is in danger of leaving the Champions League at the group stage. However, most football betting sites predict that the game will end in a draw.

Predicted Final Score: Porto 1-1 Atletico Madrid

