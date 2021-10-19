Porto and AC Milan will be looking to pick up their first win of the Champions League group stages when they face each other this week.

The two sides will meet on the 19th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Neither side have managed to pick up a win in their two group games so far and they will be desperate for the three points here. A defeat here could be a massive blow as far as the qualification to the knockout stages is concerned.

Porto vs AC Milan team news

Chancel Mbemba could miss out for the home side here.

Milan will be without Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic and Tiemoue Bakayoko due to injuries. Franck Kessie is suspended after his red card against Atletico Madrid. Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz recently tested positive for COVID-19 and they are sidelined as well. Mike Maignan has undergone wrist surgery.

Porto possible starting lineup: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi; Otavio, Oliveira, Uribe, Diaz; Martinez, Taremi

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Ballo-Toure; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Giroud

Porto vs AC Milan form guide

Porto are coming into this game on the back of four wins in their last five matches across all competitions. Milan have an identical record in their last five outings as well.

However, the Italian outfit have lost their last four Champions League games.

Porto vs AC Milan betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Porto vs AC Milan from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Porto – 5/4

• Draw – 12/5

• AC Milan – 23/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

Porto vs AC Milan prediction

Milan have an extended injury list and they could struggle away from home to Porto here. Both teams have conceded 5 goals each in their last two group games and this could be an open contest.

Neither side will want to drop points here and an attacking approach is expected. A high scoring game seems likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

