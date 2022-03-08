Porto v Lyon top five betting offers and free bets for Europa League match

Porto looking to seal progress to the next round of Europa League as they take on Lyon at the Dragao.

Porto v Lyon Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Porto 1/1 Draw 12/5 Lyon 14/5

Porto v Lyon betting tips and prediction

The Dragons are riding high at the moment. They were simply too good for their opponents in the league at the weekend and now have a chance to go through to the competition’s next round.

Sergio Conceicao’s men were disappointing in the Champions League and are eager to make it up to their fans in the second tier competition. They are currently unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions and boast a great record at home too when it comes to European football.

Peter Bosz’s side on the other hand, have been poor in Ligue 1 where they’re in ninth place in the league standings. Moreover, Les Gones aren’t playing the sort of free-flowing football they’re well-known for.

Porto have a great record against French sides and that could play a role in tomorrow’s tie. However, you never know what to expect from the French giants in Europe so fingers crossed for something surprising.

Porto v Lyon betting tips: Porto to win at @ 1/1 with bet365