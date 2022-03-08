Porto v Lyon live stream: How to watch Porto v Lyon for free

FC Porto eager to make home advantage count as they take on Lyon tomorrow night.
Porto v Lyon preview
The Dragons are riding high at the moment. They were simply too good for their opponents in the league at the weekend and now have a chance to go through to the competition’s next round.
Sergio Conceicao’s men were disappointing in the Champions League and are eager to make it up to their fans in the second tier competition. They are currently unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions and boast a great record at home too when it comes to European football.
Peter Bosz’s side on the other hand, have been poor in Ligue 1 where they’re in ninth place in the league standings. Moreover, Les Gones aren’t playing the sort of free-flowing football they’re well-known for.
Lyon haven’t had a great campaign in the league and are unlikely to be in Europe next time around. Therefore, the visitors would be desperate to use an unlikely Europa League triumph as a way to return to the Champions League.
Porto have a great record against French sides and that could play a role in tomorrow’s tie. However, you never know what to expect from the French giants in Europe so fingers crossed for something surprising.
Moreover, the last time these two sides met, Lyon tasted defeat as a certain Jose Mourinho guided the Dragons to Champions League success.
We don’t really expect Lyon to do any wonders but stranger things have happened.
Porto v Lyon team news
Porto team news
Wilson Manafa is the only injury concern for the hosts. Left-back Wendell is going to serve the final game of his suspension.
Porto predicted line-up
D. Costa; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Vitinha, Uribe, Galeno; Evanilson, Taremi
Lyon team news
Rayan Cherki and Sinaly Diomande are out injured. Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele Leo Dubois and Jason Denayer are in a race against time to be fit for this encounter.
Lyon predicted lineup
Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Caqueret, Aouar; Faivre, Paqueta, Toko Ekambi; Dembele
