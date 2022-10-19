Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NBA Western Conference matchup Wednesday night between the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Betting Picks

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Prop Bets with BetOnline

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds @ -115 BetOnline

Sabonis is starting at center and won’t face much opposition by Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers weren’t very good at rebounding last season, whereas Sabonis is one of the best rebounders in the league on both ends of the floor. Neither side has exceptional shooting skills giving Sabonis plenty of opportunities to cover the spread.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Damian Lillard Under 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +130 BetOnline

Last season Lillard averaged 1.5 made three-pointers out of 10 attempts per game against Sacramento, and I expect the same results tonight. Portland is rebuilding, and Lillard is coming off a lengthy absence due to injury. Sacramento had one of the worst three-point shooting defenses in the league last year, but they’ve added some length to their wings and will make life hard on the veteran guard tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Jerami Grant Under 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +102 BetOnline

Grant has consecutive seasons with numbers exceeding the total, but he’s in a different system now in Portland, and he’ll likely not see the usual 5-6 three-point attempts he grew accustomed to in Detroit. Grant knocked down an average of two triples over 3.8 attempts per contest during his 23 minutes of preseason action, and maybe he gets to shoot four or so and fail to exceed the oddsmakers’ number tonight.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings