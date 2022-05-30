Porsche European Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The PGA Championship is now a distant memory, and this week is the turn of the Porsche European Open back on the DP World Tour, where some big names on the European golf circuit travel to Green Eagle Golf Club. This is a highly recognised event on the European Tour with some brilliant prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

Victor Perez triumphed last week at the Dutch Open, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week? So without further ado, here are our Porsche European Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from the Porsche Nord Course, Green Eagle Golf Club, Hamburg, Germany.

Porsche European Open Preview

After a compelling Dutch Open on the DP World Tour last week, this week is the turn of the Porsche European Open Some of Europe’s best golfers are heading to Green Eagle this week in a bid to win this stellar event. EGolf in Europe is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The European Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Germany.

Some notable names from Europe such as Bernd Wiesberger, Thomas Pieters, Victor Perez and Chris Wood feature this week in Hamburg, aiming to become the Porsche European Open champion.

Last year, Marcus Armitage triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Detry to finish on -8 par, two shots ahead of his nearest competitor. If you think Armitage has what it takes to defend his title and go back-to-back here in Germany, you can back him at 40/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, the Porsche Nord Course (part of Green Eagle Golf Club and the course the tournament is played on) is a masterpiece. It was originally designed in 2018 by American architect, Kyle Phillips. It is a par 72 and is over 7,800 yards in length, hence the nickname the ‘Green Monster’.

It is among the world’s top ten longest golf courses. The numerous bunkers are laid out beautifully and the tricky water hazards seamlessly blend in with the spectacular landscape of the course..

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Porsche European Open this week at the Porsche Nord Course, Green Eagle Golf Club.

Porsche European Open betting tips

Porsche European Open Tip 1: Robert MacIntyre to win @ 20/1 with Bet UK

One of the best golfers from Europe right now and certainly one to look out for this week in Germany – Robert MacIntyre.

Since turning professional a few years ago, MacIntyre’s rise has been sensational. The left-handed golfing sensation has put in some stellar performances in major championships and big events on the PGA Tour, as well as winning on the European Tour too.

MacIntyre has risen to world number 86, and will only continue to get better and better as the years go on and he becomes used to playing with the best golfers in the world, week in, week out.

MacIntyre comes here fresh off the back of a poor performance at the PGA Championship a couple of weeks ago, but the majority of the field had a poor week and finished over par, so making the cut was actually somewhat of an achievement for the 25-year-old Scotsman.

This week, the super long Porsche Nord Course will be a huge test for everyone in the field, but a long hitter and solid iron player like MacIntyre looks like a sound selection. If MacIntyre can keep it on the fairways off the tee, he will be in with a chance come SUnday afternoon here in Hamburg. Without any shadow of a doubt.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 20/1 with Bet UK.

Porsche European Open Tip 2: Marcus Armitage to win and each-way @ 40/1 with Bet UK

Last year’s winner of this tournament and a solid player on the DP World Tour. Marcus Armitage comes back to Green Eagle Golf Club with fond memories, having won here twelve months ago at the ‘Green Monster’.

Although Armitage isn’t in his best form right now, it is almost impossible to ignore the fact that he won here last year. On what is such a tough and long course, previous experience and that winning formula is vital, and Armitage most certainly has that.

Although not a great week last week at the Dutch Open, there were signs of improvement for Armitage who finished on -2 par, 11 shots back of Victor Perez and Ryan Fox who contested a playoff in which the Frenchman as triumphant.

Armitage most certainly has the length and power off the tee to make this course considerably shorter for himself. That mixed with a solid short game and quality putting should stand the 34-year-old in good stead this week in Hamburg.

If the Englishman can replicate some of his form from around this time last year when he won the Porsche European Open, then there is certainly no reason why Armitage can’t pick up his second DP World Tour victory come Sunday in Germany.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 40/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although MacIntyre and Armitage are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Tommy Fleetwood @ 9/1, Haotong Li @ 60/1, Jason Scrivner @ 80/1, Kiradech Aphibarnrat @ 140/1 and John Catlin @ 80/1. All prices are with Bet UK.