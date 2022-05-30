Poland vs Wales Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Wales begin their 2022 Nations League campaign with a tough away trip to Poland, and ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, we have put together a comprehensive preview complete with odds, tips and predictions.

Poland vs Wales Betting Tips

Our Tip – Poland and Under 1.5 Goals @ 23/5 on 888Sport

Wales face a tricky opening match in their Nations League opener as they travel to Wroclaw to face Poland.

The home side have already qualified for the World Cup in November, while Wales will be keeping one eye on their play-off final with either Scotland or Ukraine on Sunday which may see them field a slightly weakened side for this one.

The Dragons finished top of League B Group 4 in their last UEFA Nations League campaign which saw them earn promotion to Group A – they now face a tough group alongside Poland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Our tip goes for Poland to win, but in a low scoring game – the Eagles have won the last four meetings between these two, with the previous two yielding just a single goal.

Poland vs Wales Prediction

Our Prediction – 1-0 Poland @ 19/4 on 888Sport

We are predicting Poland to prevail with a tight 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

While Wales have been playing some eye-catching football in their recent qualifiers and friendlies, they will almost certainly be prioritising the World Cup play-off final on Sunday, which, as mentioned, is likely to seem them field a weakened team.

The White and Reds have only lost one of their last nine matches in all competitions and are a formidable opponent – they are unbeaten in four of their last five home internationals.

While we still expect a competitive game in which Wales will want kick off their Nations League campaign in strong form, we are expecting a narrow victory here for Poland who will have no distractions unlike their opponents.

Poland vs Wales Odds