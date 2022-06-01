Poland vs Wales Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 12/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Wales and Poland begin their respective Nations League campaigns on Wednesday evening, and we have put together what we think looks to be a winning bet builder at 12/1 on bet365.

Poland vs Wales Bet Builder Free Bet

Poland vs Wales Bet Builder Tips

Robert Lewandowski to Score @ 5/6 on bet365

While Robert Lewandowksi has been stealing the headlines for trying to force a move away from Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old will relish being back on the international scene.

Poland’s all time top scorer with 75 goals in 129 games, Lewandowski will lead the line against Wales on Wednesday night, and with the Dragons keeping one eye on their World Cup play-off final on Sunday, they may field a weakened side.

Last year’s golden boot winner will see this as a great opportunity to add to his international tally, and with three goals in Poland’s last four, he seems a safe selection for our bet builder.

Under 2 Total Goals @ 2/1 on bet365

Our next leg of the bet builder predicts a low scoring game.

These sides both possess quality all over the park in equal measure, and on paper, there isn’t much separating the two.

The previous two fixtures between these sides have yielded just a single goal, and we are expecting another low scoring affair here.

Poland to Win @ 3/4 on bet365

For the final part of the bet builder, we have selected Poland to win.

The home side have won the last four meetings between these two, and Wales will almost certainly be fielding a second-string side with the priority on Sunday against either Scotland or Ukraine.

Poland vs Wales Bet Builder: 12/1 with bet365