Poland will look to pick up a comfortable home win over San Marino in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.

Poland are coming into this game on the back of two wins and a draw against England. They will be confident of picking up all three points. San Marino have failed to pick up a single point in the qualifiers so far.

Poland vs San Marino team news

Poland will be without Maciej Rybus, Arkadiusz Reca, Nicola Zalewski and Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Poland possible starting line-up: Majecki; Dawidowicz, Bednarek, Helik; Bereszynski, Szymanski, Moder, Kozlowski, Frankowski; Piatek, Buksa

San Marino possible starting line-up: Benedettini; Battistini, Brolli, Simoncini, Fabbri, Grandoni; Zafferani, Mularoni, E. Golinucci, Vitaioli; Nanni

Poland vs San Marino form guide

Poland are third in their group with three wins and two draws in six qualifiers so far. They have beaten San Marino in their last six meetings as well.

The visitors have lost their last 49 matches in the World Cup and they have conceded 34 goals in their last six meetings against Poland.

Poland vs San Marino betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Poland vs San Marino from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Poland – 1/100

• Draw – 25/1

• San Marino– 66/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 1/12

• Under – 25/2

Poland vs San Marino prediction

Poland are a far superior side and they should be able to extend their fine run of form against San Marino with another comfortable win here. The visitors are unlikely to offer any threat and they will crash to another heavy defeat here.

Prediction: Poland win.

