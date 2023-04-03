The 2023 Men’s NCAA Tournament is winding down after an exciting and unpredictable 2.5 week stretch, and we are set for the title game between UConn and San Diego State on Monday Night.

Not only will we crown a champion, but there will be a player who is named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament as well. Here are a few of the players who could be eligible for the award, and which ones are the favorites and which are the underdogs.

Players With Best Odds Of Winning 2023 NCAA Tournament MOP Award

Adama Sanogo (-175)

The outright leader to win the award is Adama Sanogo. Being on the team that is heavily favored to win most certainly helps, but that does not take away from how well the forward has played for the Huskies during the tournament.

He had been the team’s statistical leader in multiple categories during the regular season, and he saved some of his best performances for March. Sanogo had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the first round, and added 21 and 10 in UConn’s Final Four game against Miami. He has gone 9 for 11 from the field in 2 of his last 3 games NCAA tournament games.

Jordan Hawkins (+275)

Hawkins comes in with a bit more distant of a line, though he is the second player listed as far as favorites for the MOP award. He along with Sanogo has been one of UConn’s leading scorers and stat producers all season, though he hasn’t been quite as impressive during the tournament. He has put up 20+ points twice, but was also held to 13 or less in the other three contests.

It would take a UConn victory and a 25+ point performance for Hawkins to have a shot at the award.

Matt Bradley (+450)

If SDSU happens to overcome the odds and pull off the upset, someone from their team would have to win the Most Outstanding Player award. Matt Bradley has been their leading scorer all season, though his tournament numbers aren’t exactly impressive.

His 21 points against FAU in the Final Four was easily his highest total, as he had just 2 points in the Elite 8, and 6 in the Sweet 16. Should he be the championship game’s leading scorer and should the Aztecs pull off the victory, then Bradley could be under consideration for the award.

Rounding out the top-5 are SDSU’s Lamont Butler (+800) and Darrion Trammell (+2500).

Betting Guides You May Like