Golf

Players Championship Odds Update: Collin Morikawa Emerges as the New Betting Favorite

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf

Collin Morikawa has quickly become the new favorite in the betting odds for the Players Championship after an impressive opening round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament is one of the most prestigious events in golf and has seen some of the biggest names in the sport emerge victorious over the years.

Morikawa New Favorite At TPC Sawgrass

Past winners of the Players Championship include golf legends like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jack Nicklaus, with the most recent champions being Justin Thomas in 2020 and Rory McIlroy in 2019. Morikawa will be looking to join the illustrious list.

Morikawa shot a remarkable 7-under 65 on Thursday, just one shot behind Chad Ramey, who was exceptional in shooting a bogey free 8-under 64. Despite Ramey holding the lead after the first round, Morikawa is now the favorite with top US sportsbooks, with BetOnline listing him at +325, giving him a 23.53% probability of winning the tournament. Ramey, on the other hand, is listed at +3300.

Play was suspended on Thursday due to bad light, with a few players still out on the course, including Justin Suh who is 5-under through 15 holes. Here are the top 5 on the leaderboard with their current odds:

1. Chad Ramey -8 (+3300)
2. Collin Morikawa -7 (+325)
T3. Taylor Pendrith -5 (+4000)
T3. Ben Griffin -5 (+4500)
T3. Justin Suh -5 (thru 15) (+2200)

Other notables on the leaderboard include:

McIlroy, who was the pre-tournament favorite with a price of +900, is now listed at +10000 after shooting himself out of contention on day one with a 4-over 76. Scheffler is currently listed at +500, while Rahm is at +1500.

The Players Championship is considered one of the most challenging events in golf, with a tough course layout and fierce competition. It is also one of the most prestigious tournaments, with a prize pool of over $25 million and a coveted trophy on the line. It’s shaping up to be an exciting weekend at the “fifth major.”

Notable Friday Tee Times

  • 7:45 a.m. EST – Collin Morikawa
  • 7:56 a.m. EST – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy
  • 8:07 a.m. EST – Chad Ramey
  • 12:34 p.m EST – Viktor Hovland
  • 12:56 p.m. EST – Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth
Bet on the Players Championship at BetOnline Now!
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Tiger Woods Ex Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit For 30M
Golf

LATEST Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit For $30M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 9 2023
ea705 16776663645854 1920
Golf
Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: +200 For Fourth Win Of 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Mar 3 2023

Jon Rahm has been priced at 2/1 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational as the Spaniard continues his quest to win a fourth title of 2023. Rahm has already won…

honda classic - shane lowry golf
Golf
Honda Classic Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 23 2023

After Jon Rahm went back to World Number 1 and won his third tournament of the year at the Genesis Invitational Open, this week attentions turn to the Honda Classic…

Tiger Woods hands Justin Thomas A Tampon Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon After Outdriving Him During Genesis Invitational Opening Round
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 17 2023
Genesis Open Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Genesis Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 16 2023
tiger woods masters 2019 golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Returns To Competitive Golf This Week At The Genesis Open On The PGA Tour
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 15 2023
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf
Phoenix Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 9 2023
Arrow to top