Place College Football Bets After Latest Texas Sports Betting Update

Charlie Rhodes
Bet on College Football in Texas

Using regulated and licensed sportsbook featured in this guide, we will show you the best ways to bet on college football in Texas, as well as how to make full use of their welcome offer as a new customer.

How To Bet On College Football In Texas Today

BetOnline, our sportsbook pick for betting on college football in Texas this season, have a generous bonus for prospective customers worth up to $1000 – just see the steps below to redeem.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive a free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your college football bets
How Does Offshore Betting Work For College Football?

Unlike traditional operators, sportsbooks such as BetOnline operate offshore.

As a result, they come equipped with a host of unique benefits for customers, and college football bettors in particular – more on that later.

The most important benefit for customers in Texas is the ability to wager from anywhere. Being an offshore sportsbook, BetOnline allow for wagering from ANY US state, so even if you reside in a restricted region such as Texas, you can still sign up and wager.

You also won’t be subject to ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, so all you need is an email, a password in mind and proof you are 18 or over.

Now, onto those exclusive college football benefits we spoke about earlier. Not only will you be able to access the full list of games week in week out, but BetOnline also boasts the ability to bet on college football player props – something that is not currently available through traditional sites.

A loaded slate of games, including three Top-25 games for week 4 this weekend, means now is the optimal time to sign up and make use of BetOnline’s welcome offer in Texas.

Get Free Bets For College Football In Texas

As mentioned, BetOnline boast one of the more generous bonuses for new bettors, which is good news for those in Texas looking to wager on college football for week 4 this weekend.

By depositing the maximum $2000 as a new customer, you can expect to receive a 50% match which will be credited a free bet for you to explore their extensive college football markets.

There is no shortage of avenues to go down as a college football fan – whether it be picking a moneyline winner, wagering on the total points spread, or perhaps tapping into player prop markets exclusive to offshore sportsbooks.

 

