Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We have an AFC North battle on Thursday Night when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns for Sunday Night Football.
We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards tonights Steelers-Browns Thursday Night Football matchup, and you can use our free $750 bets towards any of these props for Thursdays contest.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Betting Tips
- Amari Cooper over 0.5 TD receptions @ +220 with Bovada
- Kareem Hunt over 2.5 receptions @ +100 with Bovada
- Mitch Trubisky over 199.5 passing yards @ -110 with Bovada
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets Tip 1: Amari Cooper over 0.5 TD Receptions +210
Cooper finally saw some real action last Sunday vs the New York Jets, hauling in nine of his 10 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. That bodes well for this plus-money prop, as the Steelers allow 295 passing yards. Browns QB Jacoby Brissett completed 81.5% of his passes last week, and maybe Cooper will see enough targets to get in the end zone against a soft Steelers passing defense.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets Tip 2: Kareem Hunt over 2.5 receptions +100
Hunt is a valuable member of the Browns passing game and averages three targets per game and has hauled in all six of them. This should be a close game and the Browns aren’t going to win this game with Brissett’s arm but they will let him throw short and that bodes well for Hunt to get three receptions from the accurate Brissett.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets Tip 3: Mitch Trubisky over 199.5 passing yards -110
Trubisky is likely going to be coming from behind, and that means he’ll be slinging it at a Cleveland Browns secondary that’s banged up and allowed 309 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to Jets QB Joe Flacco. Trubisky has thrown at least 33 passes over his last two contests, but eclipsed 200 passing yards in a game this season. Look for Pittsburgh to challenge the Browns secondary and for Trubisky to exceed 200 passing yards Thursday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+175
|Cleveland Browns
|-210