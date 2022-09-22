Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We have an AFC North battle on Thursday Night when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns for Sunday Night Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards tonights Steelers-Browns Thursday Night Football matchup, and you can use our free $750 bets towards any of these props for Thursdays contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Betting Tips

Back Our Steelers-Browns Prop Bets @ Bovada

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Free Prop Bet

Click here to sign up with Bovada Create account and deposit $750 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on our Steelers-Browns Prop Bets.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets Tip 1: Amari Cooper over 0.5 TD Receptions +210

Cooper finally saw some real action last Sunday vs the New York Jets, hauling in nine of his 10 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. That bodes well for this plus-money prop, as the Steelers allow 295 passing yards. Browns QB Jacoby Brissett completed 81.5% of his passes last week, and maybe Cooper will see enough targets to get in the end zone against a soft Steelers passing defense.

Back Amari Cooper over 0.5 TD receptions @ +210 With Bovada

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets Tip 2: Kareem Hunt over 2.5 receptions +100

Hunt is a valuable member of the Browns passing game and averages three targets per game and has hauled in all six of them. This should be a close game and the Browns aren’t going to win this game with Brissett’s arm but they will let him throw short and that bodes well for Hunt to get three receptions from the accurate Brissett.



Back Kareem Hunt over 2.5 receptions @ +100 With Bovada

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Player Props Bets Tip 3: Mitch Trubisky over 199.5 passing yards -110

Trubisky is likely going to be coming from behind, and that means he’ll be slinging it at a Cleveland Browns secondary that’s banged up and allowed 309 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to Jets QB Joe Flacco. Trubisky has thrown at least 33 passes over his last two contests, but eclipsed 200 passing yards in a game this season. Look for Pittsburgh to challenge the Browns secondary and for Trubisky to exceed 200 passing yards Thursday night.

Back Mitch Trubisky over 199.5 passing yards @ -1110 With Bovada

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Odds