The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to bounce back at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Steelers vs Browns Picks

Cleveland Browns -2.0 (-110)

Nick Chubb over 81.5 rushing yards (-110)

Steelers vs Browns Pick 1: Cleveland Browns -2.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Cleveland Browns opened their 2023 season in style by wiping the floor with the Cincinnati Bengals, not allowing a single score apart from one field goal in the third quarter and winning 24-3.

Pittsburgh were outclassed against the San Francisco 49ers who strolled to a 30-7 win on the road, and it wasn’t Kenny Pickett’s day as he threw two interceptions and lost 34 yards from five sacks.

Cleveland have one of the strongest defenses in the league led by Myles Garrett and with all the momentum in their stride we’re picking the visitors to cover the two-point spread on Monday Night Football.

Steelers vs Browns Pick 2: Nick Chubb over 99.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Nick Chubb was the focal point of the Browns offense against the Bengals, recording 106 rushing yards from 18 carries and his versatility was on full display by adding 21 yards on four receptions in the air.

Widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite running backs, Chubb averaged 89.7 rushing yards per game in 2022 and we’re backing the 27-year-old to fulfil his prop of over 99.5 combined yards tonight in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland played in Pittsburgh in their last regular season game of 2022 and Chubb recorded 77 rushing yards on 12 carries and 45 receiving yards on five receptions in that outing.

Steelers vs Browns Odds and Line

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers: +110 | Cleveland Browns: -130

Pittsburgh Steelers: +110 | Cleveland Browns: -130 Point Spread: Steelers (+2.0) -110 | Browns (-2.0) -110

Steelers (+2.0) -110 | Browns (-2.0) -110 Total Points: Over 38.0 –110 | Under 38.0 -110

