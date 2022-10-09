Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks With a $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

This week sees an intriguing AFC Conference encounter on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Najee Harris over 51.5 rushing yards @ -110 with Betonline
- Stefon Diggs over 0.50 receiving TD’s @ +121 with Betonline
- George Pickens over 0.50 TD’s @ +335 with Betonline
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Najee Harris over 51.5 rushing yards -110 @ Betonline
Harris has exceeded 51.5 rushing yards in his last two contests, and he faces a Bills defense allowing 83 rushing yards but one TD per contest. Harris is the Steelers top rushing option, and it’s a safe bet he’ll exceed the total on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Stefon Diggs over 0.50 TD receptions +121 @ Betonline
If Bills QB Josh Allen is going to throw a TD pass, it will likely be Diggs on the receiving end. Diggs has four TD’s already this season and leads Buffalo in targets and receiving yards. Pittsburgh allows 1.8 TD receptions per contest, and this is a good bet to make.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: George Pickens over 0.50 TD receptions +335 @ Betonline
Pickens is third in targets and hasn’t found the end zone yet, but rookie QB Kenny Pickett and he hooked up on six of eight targets for 102 receiving yards. It was the rookie wideouts most productive day yet, and look for more of the same on Sunday vs Buffalo.
