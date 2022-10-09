Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News pittsburgh steelers vs buffalo bills same game parlay picks with a 1000 nfl betting promo code

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks With a $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Author image

Updated

55 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

3 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
BY4M3IV7LFECDODU7W5M5WGIIQ

This week sees an intriguing AFC Conference encounter on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest. 

We have three plays you can use towards a Steelers-Bills same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $18353.05 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.  

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Steelers vs Bills SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

  1. Click here to sign up with Betonline
  2. Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Steelers-Bills SGP betting picks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay  Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Najee Harris over 51.5 rushing yards -110 @ Betonline

Harris has exceeded 51.5 rushing yards in his last two contests, and he faces a Bills defense allowing 83 rushing yards but one TD per contest. Harris is the Steelers top rushing option, and it’s a safe bet he’ll exceed the total on Sunday.   

Najee Harris over 51.5 rushing yards  @ -110 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Stefon Diggs over 0.50 TD receptions +121 @ Betonline

If Bills QB Josh Allen is going to throw a TD pass, it will likely be Diggs on the receiving end. Diggs has four TD’s already this season and leads Buffalo in targets and receiving yards. Pittsburgh allows 1.8 TD receptions per contest, and this is a good bet to make.

 

Stefon Diggs over 0.50 TD Receptions @ +121 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay  Same Game Parlay Pick 3: George Pickens over 0.50 TD receptions +335 @ Betonline

Pickens is third in targets and hasn’t found the end zone yet, but rookie QB Kenny Pickett  and he hooked up on six of eight targets for 102 receiving yards. It was the rookie wideouts most productive day yet, and look for more of the same on Sunday vs Buffalo.  

George Pickens over 0.50 TD receptions @ +333 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Pittsburgh Steelers +600 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks With a $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code
Buffalo Bills -899 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks With a $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Previous article New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Wisconsin

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens