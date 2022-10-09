Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Same Game Parlay Picks With a $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

This week sees an intriguing AFC Conference encounter on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Steelers-Bills same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $18353.05 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Steelers vs Bills SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Betonline Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Steelers-Bills SGP betting picks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Najee Harris over 51.5 rushing yards -110 @ Betonline

Harris has exceeded 51.5 rushing yards in his last two contests, and he faces a Bills defense allowing 83 rushing yards but one TD per contest. Harris is the Steelers top rushing option, and it’s a safe bet he’ll exceed the total on Sunday.

Najee Harris over 51.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Stefon Diggs over 0.50 TD receptions +121 @ Betonline

If Bills QB Josh Allen is going to throw a TD pass, it will likely be Diggs on the receiving end. Diggs has four TD’s already this season and leads Buffalo in targets and receiving yards. Pittsburgh allows 1.8 TD receptions per contest, and this is a good bet to make.

Stefon Diggs over 0.50 TD Receptions @ +121 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: George Pickens over 0.50 TD receptions +335 @ Betonline

Pickens is third in targets and hasn’t found the end zone yet, but rookie QB Kenny Pickett and he hooked up on six of eight targets for 102 receiving yards. It was the rookie wideouts most productive day yet, and look for more of the same on Sunday vs Buffalo.

George Pickens over 0.50 TD receptions @ +333 with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds