Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Betting Picks, Predictions, Best Bets & Odds For NFL Sunday

Week 5 of the NFL season features the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at 1:00 pm ET Sunday, October 9.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Pick 1: Steelers +14 -107 BetOnline

Since the 2007 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 33-22-2 ATS as away underdogs and granted, Ben Roethlisburger isn’t playing any longer, but 14 points is too many for a banged up Bills offense and defense to cover. Pittsburgh is also dealing with injuries of their own and will start rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Pickett was okay last week in relief of Mitch Trubisky, but with a week under his belt to prepare, he’ll be fine come Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 2: Steelers FH +7.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Once again, 14 points is too many to lay for the Bills, and 7.5 for the FH is also too many for this contest. These two sides have numerous injuries to their respective offense and defensive lines. I think Pickett gives Pittsburgh the spark that they need, and facing an injury riddled Bills defense is better than playing them when they are healthy.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds Pick 3: Bills under 46.5 @ -107 BetOnline

Just because the Bills defense is banged up doesn’t mean they aren’t any good because this current defense held the Dolphins to just 17 points in Miami. The Steelers are No. 10 in DVOA, and they are going to fight. The Bills offense is crazy good, but they have injuries to their offensive line and maybe the Steelers get a few more stops than they normally would vs Buffalo, and this one stays under the total.

Under is 6-1 in the last 7 meetings.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Odds