Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
The Steelers take on the Ravens this weekend at Acrisure Stadium and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Steelers vs Ravens Picks 

  • Ravens to cover (-4) (-110)
  • Lamar Jackson anytime TD scorer (+110)
Steelers vs Ravens Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first tip for this Sunday’s game is for the Baltimore Ravens to cover the spread, which has been set art four points in their favor for this weekend.

Baltimore have lost just one match so far this season, with an unlucky defeat coming against the Indianapolis Colts in week 3, as Lamar Jackson and co fell to 2-1 after an overtime punt walk-off for the Colts.

The Ravens got back to winning ways last weekend though, with a comfortable win against Cleveland in which they gave away just three points in an impressive victory away from home.

Baltimore are on the road yet again this weekend, but we are confident they can cover the spread against a Pittsburgh side who disappointed last week against the Texans.

Steelers vs Ravens Pick 2 : Lamar Jackson Anytime TD scorer (+110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s game at Acrisure Stadium is for the ever consistent Lamar Jackson to record a rushing touchdown against the Steelers.

Jackson picked up two rushing touchdowns last weekend against the Browns, impressing with his power and drive whenever Baltimore got to the red zone.

The Baltimore QB carried the ball on his own nine times last weekend for his two scores, and it would be no surprise to see Jackson score yet again against a Steelers defence that could struggle against a well run 3-1 offence.

Steelers vs Ravens Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -200 | Pittsburgh Steelers: +170
  • Point Spread: Ravens (-4.0) -110 | Steelers (+4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 38.0 –110 | Under 38.0 -110

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
