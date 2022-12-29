How To Bet On The Pinstripe Bowl In Minnesota | Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

The 12th annual Pinstripe Bowl between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Syracuse Orange takes place this Thursday at the Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York City.

How To Bet On The Pinstripe Bowl In Minnesota

The Pinstripe Bowl takes place at Yankee Stadium on Thursday and residents of Minnesota looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Minnesota betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on Minnesota vs Syracuse.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the Pinstripe Bowl in Minnesota

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Syracuse Orange Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) take on the Syracuse Orange (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at the Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York City.

Sports betting in Minnesota is currently being debated by government, so right now there are no regulated sportsbooks online or in casinos in the state.

However, this doesn’t mean those in Minnesota can’t bet on sports, with several offshore sites available and offering odds on the Pinstripe Bowl which anyone located in Minnesota and over 18 years old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Minnesota residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.

Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For The Pinstripe Bowl

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In Pinstripe Bowl Free Bets

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for Minnesota bettors ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Better yet, Minnesota customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as Minnesota and Syracuse go head-to-head in one of the most exciting matchups of the year.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline Pinstripe Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The Pinstripe Bowl in Minnesota or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Minnesota Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Pinstripe Bowl Betting Site: $750 In Minnesota Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in Pinstripe Bowl free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge college football event live from the Yankee Stadium.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada Pinstripe Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets

Bet on the Pinstripe Bowl in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Minnesota Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie Pinstripe Bowl Betting Site – $1,000 Minnesota Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Pinstripe Bowl free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Minnesota and Syracuse at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -10.5 in favour of Minnesota, with Syracuse +10.5 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 44.5 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie Pinstripe Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Minnesota Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Minnesota for Pinstripe Bowl 2022

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched this year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Minnesota bettors ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Pinstripe Bowl, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Minnesota residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Pinstripe Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – Minnesota -10.5 @ -110 with BetOnline