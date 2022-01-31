Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang next club odds: Arsenal striker lengthens for Barcelona move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of the main talking points of the transfer window. No longer required by Arsenal, he was most recently seen in Barcelona, trying to engineer a move to the Nou Camp.

Just a few hours ago, Aubameyang joining Barcelona had odds of 1/12 at Paddy Power, but then, according to Guillem Balague, talks suddenly broke down.

Despite this news, Barcelona are still favourites to capture the Gabonese captain, but the odds have now drifted out to 6/5 at Paddy Power.

Where Could Aubameyang End Up?

It really shouldn’t be tough to find a spot for a player like Aubameyang, but Arsenal have found shifting their captain to be a difficult task.

As mentioned, Barcelona are still favourites, and apparently the Catalans are still keen, but we’ll have to wait to see how that one develops.

Other potential destinations for Aubameyang include:

Of course, there is also the chance that he remains at Arsenal, which wouldn’t be good for player or club. It seems his Arsenal career is now beyond redemption, unless there’s a u-turn by the Gunners on their stance over their former captain.