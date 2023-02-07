Phoenix Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds

After Justin Rose became the first Englishman to win last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California, this week attentions turn to the Phoenix Open from TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Arizona looking to get their 2023 PGA Tour season up and running in one of the biggest non-major events of the year. This season on the PGA Tour is set to be another sensational season of golf action. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you on this page!

After the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Arizona? Without further ado, here are our Phoenix Open betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

Phoenix Open Golf Preview

After a compelling Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament last week in California, this week is the turn of the 2023 Phoenix Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, so this week should be another thrilling one on the PGA Tour.

The field this week will be hopeful of hitting their best form, aiming to win a sizable share of the $20,000,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of golfing talent.

Of course, the famous par 3 16th hole is the star attraction. The stadium hole is a superb idea with golf fanatics surrounding everywhere you look in a huge grandstand. Who will be able to hold their nerve coming down the stretch when they reach the 16th hole on Sunday?

All of the best players in the world are are in action this week such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. All of these players will be hopeful of lifting the Phoenix Open trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler triumphed as he fended off Patrick Cantlay in a play-off after finishing on -15 par after 72 holes. If you believe Scheffler can go back-to-back here in Scottsdale and you think he can lift the Phoenix Open trophy for the second year running, then you can back him at a decent price of +1400 with BetOnline. Certainly worth a wager considering he has won here before!

Taking a look at the course itself, the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course at is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. It is a delightful golf course to play on, originally designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish in 1986. It is a par 71 and 7,266 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens, as well as a few treacherous water hazards. Not to mention the unbelievable 16th hole.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2023 Phoenix Open this week from TPC Scottsdale – Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

Phoenix Open Betting Picks

Phoenix Open Tip 1: Collin Morikawa To Win @ +1800 with BetOnline

Our first selection and best bet to win the 2023 Phoenix Open this week from Arizona, is world number seven and reigning two-time major champion, Collin Morikawa.

‘Morikawa is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour and has continually shown that he is one of the best players in the world. The 26-year-old has only played twice so far this year and has shown signs of being somewhere near his best. The California man finished in second place at the Tournament of Champions last month, following that up with a third place finish a fortnight ago at the Farmers Insurance Open.

There is no doubt that Morikawa can beat anyone on his day. He doesn’t have a weakness in his game and should have another really good week this week in Scottsdale. The course should suit his eye and we can see why he is amongst the betting favorites this week with the best sports betting apps in the US.

We fully expect Collin Morikawa to enjoy another successful week this week and are confident he will be there or there abouts contending at the Phoenix Open this weekend. He is a sensational talent and has already won two major championships as well as four other professional golf events.

Do not be surprised to see his name crop up at the top of the leaderboard again this week. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1800 with BetOnline.

Phoenix Open Tip 2: Shane Lowry To Win and Each-Way @ +7000 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Phoenix Open is eight time PGA and European Tour winner, Shane Lowry.

The Irishman most definitely has what it takes to contend this week at TPC Scottsdale at a course that he has played well at before. Lowry hasn’t been anywhere near his best this season yet, but we expect him to find his best form soon.

The 35-year-old has shown on numerous occasions that he can contend with all of the best golfers in the world. Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship with a quite equitize week of golf, so who’s to say he can’t do something similar again this week.

Lowry had four top 10 finishes last year on the PGA Tour. He came second at the Honda Classic, as well as two third place finishes as The Masters and at the RBC Heritage. There is no reason Lowry doesn’t put in another stellar performance this week on the PGA Tour.

A really consistent player who doesn’t seem to make too many costly mistakes. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +7000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Morikawa and Lowry are our biggest fancies for success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Jon Rahm @ +800, Rory McIlroy @ +800, Justin Thomas @ +2000, Max Homa @ +2200 and Jason Day @ +6000. All prices are with BetOnline.

Phoenix Open 2023 Odds

Here is a list of the 10 betting favorites with BetOnline for the upcoming golf action this week:

Jon Rahm @ +800

@ +800 Rory McIlroy @ +800

@ +800 Scottie Scheffler @ +1400

@ +1400 Xander Schauffele @ +1600

@ +1600 Tony Finau @ +1800

@ +1800 Collin Morikawa @ +1800

@ +1800 Patrick Cantlay @ +2000

@ +2000 Justin Thomas @ +2000

@ +2000 Max Homa @ +2200

@ +2200 Sungjae Im @ +2500

