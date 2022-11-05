Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Picks And Odds For MLB World Series Final Game 6

It’s advantage Houston as we enter the penultimate game of the MLB World Series having claimed a 3-2 lead in the fifth match-up. Ready for this evening, we have put together a comprehensive preview complete with our very own picks, predictions and latest MLB betting odds.
2022 MLB World Series Game 6 Picks and Predictions
Our expert writers at Sportslens have offered up two picks to load onto your bet slip this evening.
- Under Seven Runs @ -120 with BetOnline
- Jeremy Pena At Least 2 Total Bases @ +100 with BetOnline
Best MLB World Series Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 In Free Bet Welcome OfferAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAvailable In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
Available In ALL US Sites, 18+, T&Cs Apply
125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500
|Claim Offer
MLB World Series Outright Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+430
|Houston Astros
|-550
2022 MLB World Series Game 6 Pick 1: Under Seven Runs @ -120 with BetOnline
Houston can claim their first World Series title in five years this evening in front of their home fans in Texas, and while they are favoured to do just that, we are predicting another low scoring affair.
Throughout the course of the series thus far, there has been a steady drop off in runs ever since the 11-run flurry in Game 1, with scores of 5-2, 7-0, 5-0 and 3-2.
The Phillies simply have to win to stop the Astros from claiming the Series tonight, but given how relatively low scoring the series has been thus far, we are expecting the Under selection to come through this evening – attempting to predict which team is on the right side of that score remains a challenge in itself.
2022 MLB World Series Game 6 Pick 2: Jeremy Pena At Least 2 Total Bases @ +100 with BetOnline
There is a reason Jeremy Pena is the current +115 favourite across sports betting sites to claim the Word Series MVP.
With just one game separating him and another ring, Pena will look to turn on the style once again after a Game 5 masterclass which bumped up a whole host of stats in his postseason performances; four home runs, three doubles and a 1.005 on-base plus slugging.
Jeremy Peña is the FIRST rookie shortstop to homer in a World Series game 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/S8tYQriIPt
— ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2022
We are confident he will hit the mark here given Pena has registered as least two bases in eight of 12 appearances in this postseason period.
MLB World Series Game 6 Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+130
|Houston Astros
|-140