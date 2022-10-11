Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a NLDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Philadelphia Phillies meet the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia expects for righty Ranger Suarez to make the start, while southpaw Max Fried is the Braves probable starter for this 1:07 pm ET contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Phillies-Braves same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $7500.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Phillies vs Braves SGP Bets with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 1: 1st inning total runs under 0.50 -140 @ Betonline

We have two aces on the hill who don’t usually allow many earned runs for an entire game, and with all the excitement of the opening ceremonies, look for the pitchers here to have an edge and each pitch a scoreless 1st inning.

1st inning under 0.50 runs @ -140 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 2: Atlanta Braves ML -180 @ Betonline

Fried has struggled a bit against Philadelphia this season, but he’s the Braves ace, and he’ll pitch like one today. Suarez has been decent, but he’s coming off a disastrous start, allowing six earned runs with three bombs allowed. The Braves have the leagues 4th best offense against righties, and Atlanta will blast this kid today.

Atlanta Braves ML @ -180 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 3: Max Fried +4 strikeouts -350 @ Betonline

Big odds here, but Fried should exceed the total by the 3rd inning against a Phillies side with a 23% strikeout rate vs left-handed pitching. Fried strikes out nearly eight batters per nine innings pitched and has 27 punch outs over his past 27 frames.

Max Fried over +4 strikeouts @ -350 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Max Fried +5 hits -140 @ Betonline

This current collection of Phillies bats has racked up 51 hits in 199 career at bats vs Fried, and I expect Philadelphia to exceed this total today. The Phillies have the 5th most hits against righties and have 23 hits over 23 frames vs Fried this season.

Max Fried +5 hits allowed @ -140 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds