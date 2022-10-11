Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a NLDS Game 1 this afternoon when the Philadelphia Phillies meet the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia expects for righty Ranger Suarez to make the start, while southpaw Max Fried is the Braves probable starter for this 1:07 pm ET contest.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Total Runs 1st inning under 0.50 @ -140 with Betonline
- Atlanta Braves ML @ -180 with Betonline
- Max Fried +4 strikeouts @ -350 with Betonline
- Max Fried +5 hits allowed @ -140 with Betonline
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 1: 1st inning total runs under 0.50 -140 @ Betonline
We have two aces on the hill who don’t usually allow many earned runs for an entire game, and with all the excitement of the opening ceremonies, look for the pitchers here to have an edge and each pitch a scoreless 1st inning.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 2: Atlanta Braves ML -180 @ Betonline
Fried has struggled a bit against Philadelphia this season, but he’s the Braves ace, and he’ll pitch like one today. Suarez has been decent, but he’s coming off a disastrous start, allowing six earned runs with three bombs allowed. The Braves have the leagues 4th best offense against righties, and Atlanta will blast this kid today.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 3: Max Fried +4 strikeouts -350 @ Betonline
Big odds here, but Fried should exceed the total by the 3rd inning against a Phillies side with a 23% strikeout rate vs left-handed pitching. Fried strikes out nearly eight batters per nine innings pitched and has 27 punch outs over his past 27 frames.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Max Fried +5 hits -140 @ Betonline
This current collection of Phillies bats has racked up 51 hits in 199 career at bats vs Fried, and I expect Philadelphia to exceed this total today. The Phillies have the 5th most hits against righties and have 23 hits over 23 frames vs Fried this season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+180
|Atlanta Braves
|-187