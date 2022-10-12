Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We have a NLDS Game 2 tonight when the Philadelphia Phillies meet the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia will send righty Zach Wheeler to the hill, while Kyle Wright is the Braves probable starter for this 4.35 pm ET contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Phillies-Braves same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $5250.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Zack Wheeler +5 K’s @ -175 with BetOnline
- Kyle Wright hits allowed +5 @ -115 with BetOnline
- Phillies over 7.5 runs @ +105 with BetOnline
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 1: Zack Wheeler 5+ strikeouts -175 @ Betonline
Wheeler has dominated the Braves this season and has 25 strikeouts over 20 frames. That’s three more per nine innings than his season average, and much of that has to do with the Braves 2nd worst 25% strikeout rate. Look for that trend to continue this afternoon, and we nail this prop.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 2: Kyle Wright hits allowed +5 -115 @ Betonline
The Phillies bats have been hot and slapped a dozen hits in yesterdays game 1 victory, and I expect that trend to continue today against Wright. The Braves hurler has allowed 51 hits over his last 57.2 frames. Wright won’t get the strikeouts he normally enjoys, and the Phillies lumber will exceed that total today.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 3: Philadelphia over 7.5 runs +105 @ Betonline
The starting pitching has had great success against the respective bats, but the over is 4-0-0 over their past four contests, and it’s likely this game will also exceed the total. We two big offenses with marquee hitters playing in this game, and I expect this game to exceed that number.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+124
|Atlanta Braves
|-122