Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 MLB Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a NLDS Game 2 tonight when the Philadelphia Phillies meet the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia will send righty Zach Wheeler to the hill, while Kyle Wright is the Braves probable starter for this 4.35 pm ET contest.

We have three plays you can use towards a Phillies-Braves same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $5250.00 from the $1000 MLB free bet which you can claim below.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Phillies vs Braves SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best MLB Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 MLB Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with MLB promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Phillies-Braves SGP betting picks

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 1: Zack Wheeler 5+ strikeouts -175 @ Betonline

Wheeler has dominated the Braves this season and has 25 strikeouts over 20 frames. That’s three more per nine innings than his season average, and much of that has to do with the Braves 2nd worst 25% strikeout rate. Look for that trend to continue this afternoon, and we nail this prop.

Zack Wheeler 5+ strikeouts @ -175 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 2: Kyle Wright hits allowed +5 -115 @ Betonline

The Phillies bats have been hot and slapped a dozen hits in yesterdays game 1 victory, and I expect that trend to continue today against Wright. The Braves hurler has allowed 51 hits over his last 57.2 frames. Wright won’t get the strikeouts he normally enjoys, and the Phillies lumber will exceed that total today.



Kyle Wright hits allowed +5 @ -115 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves SGP Parlay Pick 3: Philadelphia over 7.5 runs +105 @ Betonline

The starting pitching has had great success against the respective bats, but the over is 4-0-0 over their past four contests, and it’s likely this game will also exceed the total. We two big offenses with marquee hitters playing in this game, and I expect this game to exceed that number.

Phillies over 7.5 runs @ +105 with BetOnline

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Odds