Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We have an NFC East battle on Sunday afternoon when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Washington Commanders for Sunday Football.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Player Props Betting Tips
- Dallas Goedert over 0.5 TD receptions @ +226 with Bovada
- Carson Wentz over 1.5 TD Passes @ +120 with Bovada
- Jalen Hurts over 1.5 TD Passes @ -101 with Bovada
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Player Props Bets Tip 1: Dallas Goedert over 0.5 TD receptions +226
Goedert is the Eagles second-leading receiver, 3rd in targets, but has yet to find the end zone. Goedert did get a red-zone target last week, and the likelihood Goedert finds the end zone this Sunday is even greater against a Washington defense allowing 265 passing yards and 2.5 TD’s per contest.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Props Bets Tip 2: Carson Wentz over 1.5 TD Passes +120
Washington will probably be facing a deficit, and that means Wentz is going to be slinging. He’s thrown for 650 passing yards with seven TD passes and up against an Eagles defense allowing 1.5 TD receptions per contest. Look for Wentz to be chucking early and often, playing catch-up Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Props Bets Tip 3: Jalen Hurts over 1.5 TD passes -101
Hurts has been a nice story this season, and he’s been firing away, throwing for 514 yards and a touchdown. He’s up against a Washington offense allowing 2.5 TD passes and 260 passing yards per game. If the Eagles offensive line give Hurts enough time, and they haven’t yet, but if they do, he’ll exceed the total Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-259
|Washington Commanders
|+240