The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and 2-1 Washington Commanders meet in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Eagles vs Commanders Picks

Philadelphia Eagles -9.0 (-110)

Jalen Hurts over 232.5 passing yards (-110)

Eagles vs Commanders Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -9.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Philadelphia Eagles have started the season 3-0 with wins over the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – all games they were expected to win by a decent margin, and they’ve been fairly handicapped for this one too.

Washington began the campaign in impressive fashion, recording victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos – but fell up short in a resounding 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills when facing an elite team.

The Eagles are back at home and should see out a comfortable victory to take their record to a perfect 4-0, with the spread at -9.0 our pick for the clash.

Eagles vs Commanders Pick 2: Jalen Hurts over 232.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jalen Hurts has averaged 213.3 passing yards per game this season but expect the MVP candidate to get the ball in the air a bit more against Washington and defer slightly from the running game which dominated the opening two encounters.

He threw for 277 yards against a weak Tampa Bay defense and we’re anticipating more of the same this Sunday. He’s faced the Commanders five times in his career, winning five times and throwing for an average of 219.4 yards per game.

Our player prop pick for this game is Hurts to cover at 232.5 yards.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds and Line

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -450 | Washington Commanders: +350

Philadelphia Eagles: -450 | Washington Commanders: +350 Point Spread: Eagles (-9.0) -110 | Commanders (+9.0) -110

Eagles (-9.0) -110 | Commanders (+9.0) -110 Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

