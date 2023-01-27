NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Rhode Island – Top RI NFL Sportsbooks


Olly Taliku
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Delaware
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Delaware
If you are looking to wager on the NFC Championship this weekend from Rhode Island, then you can get in on the action by claiming up to $1,000 in free bets at BetOnline for the Eagles vs 49ers match.

For NFL fans that open an account this weekend, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. To receive the maximum sports betting bonus, deposit $2,000 and receive $1,000 in free bonus cash.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Rhode Island With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it easy to place a bet on the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. New users can sign up, receive free bets, and bet on the NFC Championship Game within a few short clicks. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your NFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Rhode Island?

We have listed the best reasons why Rhode Island bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Rhode Island Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Sites For 2023 NFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus



 
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750



 

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 



 

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

$1000 Welcome Bonus



 

NFL Related Content


Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.


Olly Taliku


Arrow to top