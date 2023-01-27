NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers in Vermont – Top VT NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 4
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 4
The NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday. NFL bettors in Vermont can get involved with the footballing action by claiming a free bet worth up to $1000 with BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a staggering 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account ahead of the action this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $750 you get $375 free. Deposit $2000 and you get the maximum of $1000 in free bets.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Vermont With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it very straight forward to place a bet on the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and 49ers. BetOnline are the best Vermont sports betting site on the market today and here is how to place your NFL bets this weekend:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your NFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Vermont?

Here are the five best reasons why Vermont bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone aged 18+ in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Vermont Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Sites For 2023 NFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Arrow to top