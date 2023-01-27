NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In New Hampshire – Top NH NFL Sportsbooks

Kyle Curran
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1
The NFC Championship game is this Sunday and punters in New Hampshire can get involved with the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account ahead of the action this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In New Hampshire With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers as the best New Hampshire sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your NFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In New Hampshire?

We have listed the best reasons why New Hampshire bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best New Hampshire Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Sites For 2023 NFC Championship

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

NFL Related Content

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

