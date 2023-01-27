NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Mississippi – Top MS NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Kyle Curran
3 min read
Twitter
The NFC Championship game is this Sunday and punters in Mississippi can get involved with the action by claiming a free bet of up to $1000 at BetOnline.

BetOnline are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account ahead of the action this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Mississippi With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it straight-forward to place a bet on the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers as the best Mississippi sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your NFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Mississippi?

We have listed the best reasons why Mississippi bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Mississippi Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Sites For 2023 NFC Championship

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

