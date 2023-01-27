NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Maine – Top ME NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
usa today 17207529.0
usa today 17207529.0
Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship, NFL fans in Maine can claim a $1000 free bet to use on Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline’s leading offer is a 50% match on their first deposit – so, if you were to deposit $200, you would get a $110 bonus in to use on the Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers game this Sunday.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Make an initial deposit of up to $2000
  3. Get up to $1000 in free bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Maine With BetOnline

Placing your bets in Maine is as easy as following the steps below, and BetOnline have made it that much easier for customers with just an email and a password required to sign up.

  • Deposit $2000
  • Get a free bet up to the value of $1000
  • Make your way to the NFL markets
  • Select your bet
  • Place a NFC Championship bet with your chosen stake

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Maine?

BetOnline are among the leading sportsbooks for American users, and we have outlined some of the features NFL and sports betting advocates can take advantage of:

  • No KYC checks
  • Anyone any US state can bet (18 and over)
  • No taxes on returns
  • Competitive lines and better odds
  • Cryptocurrency is an accepted form of payment

Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
