Ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship, NFL fans in Hawaii can claim a $1000 free bet to use on Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers.
BetOnline’s leading offer is a 50% match on their first deposit – so, if you were to deposit $200, you would get a $110 bonus in to use on the Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers game this Sunday.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Make an initial deposit of up to $2000
- Get up to $1000 in free bets
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Hawaii With BetOnline
Placing your bets in Hawaii is as easy as following the steps below, and BetOnline have made it that much easier for customers with just an email and a password required to sign up.
- Deposit $2000
- Get a free bet up to the value of $1000
- Make your way to the NFL markets
- Select your bet
- Place a NFC Championship bet with your chosen stake
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Hawaii?
BetOnline are among the leading sportsbooks for American users, and we have outlined some of the features NFL and sports betting advocates can take advantage of:
- No KYC checks
- Anyone any US state can bet (18 and over)
- No taxes on returns
- Competitive lines and better odds
- Cryptocurrency is an accepted form of payment
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks
Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:
San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight
Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132
QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games
Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127
QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games
Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110
AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season
Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games
Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds
Moneyline:
Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132
Point Spread:
Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103
Total Points:
Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.
$1000 Welcome Bonus
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer