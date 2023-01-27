The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Pennsylvania for the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, so read on to see how Delaware sports bettors can claim a free bet all the way up to $1000.
BetOnline’s leading offer for new customers allows players to get a 50% match on their first deposit – for example, deposit $100 and you would receive a $50 bonus in return.
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Delaware With BetOnline
Placing your bets in Delaware has been made straight-forward by BetOnline, and we have lent a helping hand to help you navigate to the NFC Championship game once you are a member.
- Make your way to the NFL page
- Pick your bet
- Place a NFC Championship bet with your chosen stake
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Delaware?
Sports betting and NFL fans will be familiar with BetOnline who are among the leading Sportsbooks for American users, but should you not be accustomed to their unique features, we have listed some of them below:
- No KYC checks
- Anyone any US state can bet (18 and over)
- No taxes on winnings
- Competitive odds and better lines
- Cryptocurrency is accepted
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks
Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:
San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight
Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132
QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games
Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127
QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games
Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110
AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season
Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games
Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds
Moneyline:
Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132
Point Spread:
Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103
Total Points:
Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.
