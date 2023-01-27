The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Pennsylvania for the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, so read on to see how Delaware sports bettors can claim a free bet all the way up to $1000.

BetOnline’s leading offer for new customers allows players to get a 50% match on their first deposit – for example, deposit $100 and you would receive a $50 bonus in return.

Create a BetOnline account Make an initial deposit of up to $2000 Get your $1000 free bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Delaware With BetOnline

Placing your bets in Delaware has been made straight-forward by BetOnline, and we have lent a helping hand to help you navigate to the NFC Championship game once you are a member.

Deposit $2000

Get your $1000 free bet

Make your way to the NFL page

Pick your bet

Place a NFC Championship bet with your chosen stake

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Delaware?

Sports betting and NFL fans will be familiar with BetOnline who are among the leading Sportsbooks for American users, but should you not be accustomed to their unique features, we have listed some of them below:

No KYC checks

Anyone any US state can bet (18 and over)

No taxes on winnings

Competitive odds and better lines

Cryptocurrency is accepted

Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.

NFL Related Content