The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head for the NFC title this weekend, and bettors in Connecticut can unlock a free bet worth up to $1000 with BetOnline.
A 50% deposit match with BetOnline is on offer, which can be stretched all the way up $1000.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Make an initial deposit of up to $2000
- You will get a free bet of up to $1000
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Connecticut With BetOnline
Placing your bets in Connecticut has been made straightforward by BetOnline, and we have lent a helping hand to help you navigate to the NFC Championship game once you are a member.
- Join and deposit $2000
- Get your $1000 free bet
- Navigate to the NFL markets via the main menu
- Pick your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet
- Place your NFC Championship bet
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Connecticut?
BetOnline is one of the most reputable sportsbooks in the US, and all you need to register is a valid email and password in mind. See below for some other features you can expect to find:
- No KYC checks
- Anyone any US state can bet, as long as they are 18 and over
- Winnings not taxed
- Competitive odds
- Cryptocurrency is accepted
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks
Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:
San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight
Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132
QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games
Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127
QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games
Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110
AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season
Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114
Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games
Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114
NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds
Moneyline:
Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132
Point Spread:
Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103
Total Points:
Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110
All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
