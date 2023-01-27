The NFC Championship decider between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers is fast approaching, so let us show you how to claim up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline ahead of the weekend’s action.

A 50% deposit match bonus is available with BetOnline with the maximum going all the way up to $1000. For example, an initial $100 deposit would mean you receive a $50 bonus in return.

Create a BetOnline account Make an initial deposit of up to $2000 You will receive a free bet of up to $1000

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Colorado With BetOnline

See the quick guide listed below t0 help you navigate to the NFL markets once you have signed up as a member.

Join and deposit $2000

Get your $1000 free bet

Find the NFL markets on the main menu

Choose your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet

Place your NFC Championship winning bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Colorado?

BetOnline has long been synonymous with bettors across America no matter where they reside – all you need to register is an email and password. See below for some other advantages you can expect to find:

No KYC checks

Anyone any US state can bet, as long as they are 18 and over

Winnings not taxed

Competitive lines and better odds

Cryptocurrency can be used

Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.

NFL Related Content