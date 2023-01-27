NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Arkansas – Top AR NFL Sportsbooks

Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Arkansas
Arkansas NFL fans can claim a free bet of up to $1000 ready to use on the NFC Championship game on Sunday, and we are on hand to show you how.

BetOnline’s leading offer is a 50% match on their first deposit – so, if you were to deposit $200, you would get a $110 bonus in to use on the Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Make an initial deposit of up to $2000
  3. Get up to $1000 in free bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Arkansas  With BetOnline

Placing your bets in Arkansas is as easy as following the steps below, and BetOnline have made it that much easier for customers with just an email and a password required to sign up.

  • Deposit $2000
  • Get a free bet up to the value of $1000
  • Make your way to the NFL markets
  • Select your bet
  • Place a NFC Championship bet with your chosen stake

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Arkansas?

BetOnline are among the leading Sportsbooks for American users, and we have outlined so of the features NFL and sports betting enthusiasts can take advantage of:

  • No KYC checks
  • Anyone any US state can bet (18 and over)
  • No taxes on returns
  • Competitive lines and better odds
  • Cryptocurrency is an accepted form of payment

Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

