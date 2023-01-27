NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Alabama – Top AL NFL Sportsbooks

Charlie Rhodes
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Betting Alabama
Fans of the NFL and sports betting in the Alabama are in luck – there are up to $1000 worth of free bets ready be claimed with BetOnline ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

BetOnline have a  50% deposit match bonus of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who become a member ahead of the Conference Championship weekend. If you deposit $250 you get $125 in return, but the maximum is a $2000 deposit where you would get $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Alabama With BetOnline

BetOnline is the best pick for your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bets on Sunday, and the sign-up process has been made painless without the need for endless KYC checks – all you need is an email and a password.

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Get your $1000 free bet
  • Find the football page
  • Choose your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet
  • Place it with your chosen stake

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers In Alabama?

Alabama residents can expect to benefit from several key features on BetOnline:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone aged 18+ in any state can bet
  • Winnings not subject to tax
  • Better lines and odds
  • Crypto can be used as a form of wager

Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

