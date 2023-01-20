The Eagles welcome the New York Giants to Pennsylvania for the third meeting between these sides this season, and ahead of this hotly-anticipated NFL Divisional Round match-up we have been sifting through the key stats and trends in order to build a same game parlay.

The 14-for-3 Eagles prevailed in both regular season games against the Giants, although New York‘s efforts at Lincoln Field in Week 18 just under a fortnight ago will have the Philadelphia faithful moving a little more cautiously.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay

Philadelphia’s last appearance in the Divisional Round was four years ago in the defeat to the New Orleans Saints, but they will be eager to repeat the heroics of their 2017 Super Bowl winning team after enjoying a spectacular regular season this term.

The Giants meanwhile will be aiming to move one step closer to a first Super Bowl in 12 years after registering their best postseason record since that title-winning year.

Total Points Under 48.5 @ -107

DeVonta Smith to Score a TD @ +140

Jalen Hurts Over 53.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

Darius Slayton Over 3.5 Receptions @ -115

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1500 With BetOnline

Eagles vs Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Total Points Under 48.5

Four of the last six meetings between these teams have witnessed the points total stay under.

There were only 38 points scored in the Week 18 match-up between these sides.

This selection has occurred in five of the Giants’ last eight games.

The Eagles have seen under 48.5 points in five of their previous eight matches.

Eagles vs Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 2: DeVonta Smith to Score a TD

DeVonta Smith has been one of Philadelphia’s most potent weapons in his second season – he ranks ninth in total receiving yards in the NFL as well as clocking up seven touchdowns.

He was particularly impressive in their run-in to the end of the regular season, posting four touchdowns along with close to 600 receiving yards.

He also has two touchdowns across the two games against the Giants this season.

Eagles vs Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Jalen Hurts Over 53.5 Rushing Yards

As good as Jalen Hurts is in the air, his rushing game at QB is fairly unmatched – has has rushed close to 770 yards this season while racking up 13 scores.

Although he only averages 50.7 rushing yards per game, the Giants allow 164.5 yards per game when on the road, which sees them rank all the way down in 31st in the NFL.

Hurts clocked in with over 75 rushing yards in each of the two games against New York in the regular season.

Eagles vs Giants Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Darius Slayton Over 3.5 Receptions

Darius Slayton was a major piece of the puzzle as the Giants claimed a stunning win over the Vikings in the Wild Card round.

He registered four receptions on eight targets for a total of 88 yards.

He has hit over this total in four of his previous six appearances.

Also See