Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles return home to Lincoln Financial Field for the second edition of Thursday Night Football in the 2023 NFL season, taking on the Minnesota Vikings. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Eagles vs Vikings Picks 

  • Justin Jefferson over 92.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • AJ Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+120)
Eagles vs Vikings Pick 1: Justin Jefferson over 92.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the NFL in career receiving yards per game with 97.5 and the youngster is one of the hottest talents in the country at the age of just 24.

After being granted First-team All-Pro honors and winning the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022, Jefferson was recognised for an incredible season in Minnesota and is one of the NFL’s best box office attractions.

In Minnesota’s opening day loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jefferson tallied 150 receiving yards on nine receptions from 12 targets and a line of 92.5 looks too good to pass up on against the Eagles.

Eagles vs Vikings Pick 2: AJ Brown anytime touchdown scorer (+120 with BetOnline)

Eagles wideout AJ Brown is widely regarded as one of the best in his position across the NFL and he’ll be keen to get on track with a first TD of the season against Minnesota following a decent showing in New England.

The 26-year-old managed 79 receiving yards on seven receptions in Foxborough but his standard is much higher than that. In 17 regular season games last year, he caught 11 TD passes and added another in the playoffs.

At a price of +120, it’s worth paying to find out if Brown can help Philadelphia return home with a bang and record his first TD of the season.

Eagles vs Vikings Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -315 | Minnesota Vikings +255
  • Point Spread: Eagles (-7) -110 | Vikings (+7) -110
  • Total Points: Over 49.0 –110 | Under 49.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top