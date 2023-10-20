Two of the league’s strongest Super Bowl contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins meet in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Eagles vs Dolphins Picks

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-110)

Raheem Mostert first touchdown scorer (+500)

Eagles vs Dolphins Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

This is a defining clash for the Philadelphia Eagles season. They need to bounce back following last week’s shocking defeat against the New York Jets, and there’s no better opposition to do it against than the Miami Dolphins.

Jalen Hurts had an uncharacteristically bad game, throwing three picks to tie his career-high. He knows better than anyone how to deal and overcome adversity, so don’t be surprised to see him explode on Sunday Night Football.

Both sides are 5-1 and look like two of the strongest Super Bowl contenders in the league. The Eagles will be boosted by the return of star DT Jalen Carter and CB Darius Slay.

The Dolphins don’t look as strong on the road and we’re taking the Eagles spread at -2.5 for this one.

Eagles vs Dolphins Pick 2: Raheem Mostert first touchdown scorer (+500 with BetOnline)

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has taken the league by storm in 2023. He looks the closest thing we’ve seen to a human touchdown, recording 11 through the first six games.

That’s the tied-most through six team games over the last 15 NFL seasons. He looks a strong front-runner to win Offensive Player of the Year and has displayed versatility through the air too.

He was recently named the AFC Player of the Week following an impressive showing against the Panthers, putting up 115 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

The 31-year-old is our pick to score the first six points of the game in Philly.

Eagles vs Dolphins Odds and Line

Philadelphia Eagles: -145 | Miami Dolphins: +125 Point Spread: Eagles (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110

Eagles (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 51.5 –110 | Under 51.5 -110