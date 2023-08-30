NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII: Bet On Last Year’s Runners-up @+800

Andy Newton
Philadelphia Eagles Free Bets — 1000 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles odds to win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII are @+800 as last year’s silver medallists look to go one better – can they win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Philadelphia Eagles Odds To Win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII

Philadelphia Eagles Logo

It was a case of ‘close but no cigar’ for the Philadelphia Eagles last season in Super Bowl VII as they went down by just 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

However, with leading quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm again for the Eagles, the best US sports betting sites have installed last year’s runners-up as second favorites @+800 in the outright Super Bowl LVIII market.

The Eagles have won the Super Bowl just once before in their history, which came with a 41-33 win over New England Patriots in 2018.

While, the last losing Super Bowl finalists to win the following year were also New England, who were runners-up in that already mentioned 2018 season and winners in 2019 – can the Eagles follow suit?

Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles odds to win Super Bowl LVIII @+800 you can support them here with the NFL betting sites here.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
