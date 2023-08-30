The Philadelphia Eagles odds to win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII are @+800 as last year’s silver medallists look to go one better – can they win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy?
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Philadelphia Eagles Odds To Win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII
It was a case of ‘close but no cigar’ for the Philadelphia Eagles last season in Super Bowl VII as they went down by just 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
However, with leading quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm again for the Eagles, the best US sports betting sites have installed last year’s runners-up as second favorites @+800 in the outright Super Bowl LVIII market.
The Eagles have won the Super Bowl just once before in their history, which came with a 41-33 win over New England Patriots in 2018.
While, the last losing Super Bowl finalists to win the following year were also New England, who were runners-up in that already mentioned 2018 season and winners in 2019 – can the Eagles follow suit?
Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles odds to win Super Bowl LVIII @+800 – you can support them here with the NFL betting sites here.
How To Bet On The Philadelphia Eagles In ANY US State
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL Bets
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: How to Bet On NFL 2023/24 in ANY US State | Top 5 USA Sports Betting Sites
Super Bowl LVIII Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs +650
- Philadelphia Eagles +800
- San Francisco 49ers +800
- Buffalo Bills +850
- Cincinnati Bengals +1100
- Dallas Cowboys +1200
- Baltimore Ravens +1400
- New York Jets +1600
Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)
RELATED: BetOnline NFL Bonus Gives You $1000 In Free Bets For 2023/24 Season
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US