The Philadelphia Eagles odds to win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII are @+800 as last year’s silver medallists look to go one better – can they win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy?



Philadelphia Eagles Odds To Win 2024 Super Bowl LVIII



It was a case of ‘close but no cigar’ for the Philadelphia Eagles last season in Super Bowl VII as they went down by just 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

However, with leading quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm again for the Eagles, the best US sports betting sites have installed last year’s runners-up as second favorites @+800 in the outright Super Bowl LVIII market.

The Eagles have won the Super Bowl just once before in their history, which came with a 41-33 win over New England Patriots in 2018.

While, the last losing Super Bowl finalists to win the following year were also New England, who were runners-up in that already mentioned 2018 season and winners in 2019 – can the Eagles follow suit?

Super Bowl LVIII will be staged on Sunday February 11, 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles odds to win Super Bowl LVIII @+800 – you can support them here with the NFL betting sites here.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Buffalo Bills +850

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

