Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: How To Watch NFL MNF For Free

Football fans will be treated to a repeat of last season’s Super Bowl in Monday night football this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Arrowhead Stadium. Ahead of the action, you can check out our guide on how you can follow a Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs live stream for free, courtesy of BetNow.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream For Free

Open a BetNow account Deposit funds into your account Make a deposit into your wallet and begin following the Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs live stream for free

You can follow live commentary of Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in the NFL for free via BetNow’s website.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Match Info

📅 Date: Monday, 20th November 2023

🏈 Kick-Off: 2o:15

🏟️ Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

🎲 Odds: Eagles: +125 | Chiefs: -145

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs last met in Super Bowl LVII at the end of the 2022 NFL season and they face off on Monday night in week 11 of the 2023 campaign.

The Eagles have lost just one game so far this season after an impressive start to the campaign, with their only defeat coming to the New York Jets in a disappointing performance four weeks ago.

Philadelphia have looked seriously impressive in every game other than that loss against the Jets and they have cemented themselves as joint favorites for this year’s Super Bowl alongside their opposition this week.

The Chiefs lost on opening night of the season to Detroit but since then they have been almost faultless, with just one loss coming against the Denver Broncos in a crushing defeat.

Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes got back to winning ways last weekend though, with an impressive win against the Miami Dolphins in Germany getting the current Super Bowl champions back on track in the league.

With Philadelphia out for revenge on Monday night, we could be treated to one of the closest, most exciting matches of the season so far. Check below for the latest odds and lines ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles @ Chiefs Odds And Line

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: +125 | Kansas City Chiefs: -145

Philadelphia Eagles: +125 | Kansas City Chiefs: -145 Point Spread: Eagles (+2.5) -110 | Chiefs (-2.5) -110

Eagles (+2.5) -110 | Chiefs (-2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 45.5 -110 | Under 45.5 -110