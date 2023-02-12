Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Jalen Hurts for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Hurts vs the Chiefs.

Hurts to score 1st TD +750

Hurts total passing yards – Over/Under 240.5

Hurts to score 2+ TDs +600

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats Kit

Hurts is averaging 246.7 passing yards per game

Hurts passing unders has hit in 7 of the last 10 games this season

Hurts has 24 passing TDs and 15 rushing TDs this season

121 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD in NFC Championship win vs 49ers

The average passing yards line for Hurts this season was 241.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.