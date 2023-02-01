NFL

Philadelphia Eagles’ Hot Wives and Girlfriends Ready for Super Bowl LVII

David Evans
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LVII with a roster full of talented and dedicated players. While their skills on the field are well-known, there’s another side to these football stars that often goes overlooked: their relationships with their significant others. From long-time marriages to new relationships, these women are the unsung heroes behind some of the most successful NFL players on the Eagles roster. Here, we take a look at the hottest Eagles wives and girlfriends that will be heading to Super Bowl LVII.

5. Katya Su

katya su
Source: Instagram

Ndamukong Su, the Eagles’ defensive tackle, is married to Katya. Katya sneaks in as the number five of the hottest Eagles WAGs heading to the Super Bowl.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed twin boys just a year later. Katya is a loving wife and mother who values her family above all else.

Su might not be playing as big of a role on the field as he has done in previous years, but off the field, it looks as though things are on the up for the big defensive tackle.

4. Mariah Rojas

mariah rojas
Source: Instagram

Running back Boston Scott is dating Mariah Rojas. Mariah is a mental health therapist and often shares her journey with anxiety and depression on her account.

Her most recent posts on her social media are of her celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl run with her man. With a woman like that behind him, how could he not succeed?!

3. Kelsey Holmer

kelsey holmer 2
Source: Instagram

Another Eagles player, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, is in a long-term relationship with Kelsey Holmer. Kelsey is a fashion and beauty enthusiast who often shares her personal style and skincare routine with her Instagram followers, and she makes our hottest Eagles wives and girlfriend list at number three.

kelsey holmer
Source: Instagram

Lane Johnson is a sizable human and standing next to this pocket rocket, he looks even bigger. However, there’s definitely room on the rack for another trophy as Johnson attempts to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philly.

2. Jennifer Slay

jennifer slay
Source: Instagram

Coming in at number two is Jennifer Slay. Jennifer is the wife of Eagles’ cornerback Darius Slay, has been married to her husband since June 2018. With four children, including two from Darius’ previous marriage, Jennifer is not only a loving wife but a devoted mother. Her Instagram account showcases her love for her family, fashion, and beauty.

This beauty definitely married into the right last name. Yaaas Queen, you are SLAYing it. Yes, we are down with the kids.

1. Kaycee Marchetti

kaylee marchetti
Source: Instagram

The number one hottest Eagles WAG according to SportsLens is Kaycee Marchetti. One of the NFL’s best defensive tackles, Fletcher Cox is in a committed relationship with Marchetti, who can be found on Instagram at @kayceemarchetti. Kaycee is an influencer and active supporter of various charitable organizations.

kaycee marchetti
Source: Instagram

Marchetti and Cox have been dating since 2019. With Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, Marchetti will be hoping there’s a ring of at least some kind just around the corner.

These women are not just the partners of some of the most talented football players on the field, but they are also inspiring and driven individuals in their own right. Whether through their work in fashion and beauty, advocacy for mental health, or their support for charitable causes, these women embody strength, resilience, and grace under pressure.

As the Philadelphia Eagles head to Super Bowl LVII, these women are sure to be cheering their partners on from the sidelines and providing the support they need to succeed.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
