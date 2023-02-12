If you are a Pennsylvania student and a Philadelphia Eagles fan who is looking to bet on Super Bowl LVII, then waste no time in heading over to BetOnline to cash in on this free bet offer. Super Bowl 2023 will kick-off later tonight and BetOnline is giving Pennsylvania students up to $1,000 in free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs matchup.

BetOnline Super Bowl Free Bets — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

At BetOnline, new student members can sign up to receive up to $1,000 in free bets for the 2023 Super Bowl. This means as a student and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you can wager to your hearts content on Super Bowl LVII on any of BetOnline’s vast markets.

Legal online sports betting launched in Pennsylvania in May 2019 but bettors must be 21 or older to comply with the law. Fortunately the age limit to be able to wager with offshore bookmakers such as BetOnline is significantly lower at just 18. Clearly this is great news if you are a student who wants to bet on what’s sure to be a thrilling Super Bowl.

How To Claim Your Free Pennsylvania Student Super Bowl Bets BetOnline:

Click to register with BetOnline Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus Receive $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $55 deposit required

50% bonus applies to first deposit only

Maximum sportsbook bonus of $1,000

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetOnline

At BetOnline, new users can sign up for an account and bet on the Super Bowl in an instant.

Once logged into your sportsbook account, you can place a wager on the Super Bowl with just a few clicks.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

BetOnline has everything that NFL fans are looking for in an online sportsbook.

Not only does BetOnline offer more prop bets for the Super Bowl than any other sportsbook but it also has excellent odds, must-have features, and betting contests with huge cash prizes.

Available in every US state, bettors can access BetOnline using any computer, tablet, or mobile device, meaning you never have to miss out on the action.

With up to $1,000 in free bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, NFL fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for a BetOnline account.

Known for fast payouts and friendly customer service, there are a number of different reasons why US residents trust BetOnline when it comes to betting on the NFL.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII As A Philadelphia Eagles Fan

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

NFL Related Content