NFL

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith Backed To Receive Over 62.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Twitter
Devonta Smith
Devonta Smith

Find out the best lines and prop bets available for DeVonta Smith below, as the Eagles take on the Chiefs this Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Smith vs the Chiefs.

  • Smith to score 1st TD +1100
  • Smith total receiving yards – Over/Under 62.5
  • Smith anytime TD +175

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Smith is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game
  • Smith has 7 receiving TD’s this season
  • Smith has 1196 receiving yards this season in 17 games
  • Smith averages 12.6 yards per reception
  • 2 receptions for 37 receiving yards in NFC Championship win vs 49ers

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on Super Bowl LVII

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Devonta Smith
NFL

LATEST Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith Backed To Receive Over 62.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds

Author image Olly Taliku  •  4min
skysports jalen hurts philadelphia eagles 6040370
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Backed To Throw Over 240.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  10min

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Jalen Hurts for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. BetOnline have released their prop bet…

c0700ff0 9aae 11ed b77b 5cfcf0b84e0d
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown Backed To Receive Over 71.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  13min

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on AJ Brown for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. BetOnline have released their prop bet…

1446838651
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders Backed To Rush Over 59.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  17min
Travis Kelce AFC Championship Bills scaled 1
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Backed To Receive Over 78.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  21min
newFile 3
NFL
Super Bowl Leaked Score Of 37-34 The Most Backed Correct Score Bet At BetOnline
Author image Kyle Curran  •  38min
newFile 3
NFL
Best No ID Verification Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
Arrow to top