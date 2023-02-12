Find out the best lines and prop bets available for DeVonta Smith below, as the Eagles take on the Chiefs this Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Smith vs the Chiefs.

Smith to score 1st TD +1100

Smith total receiving yards – Over/Under 62.5

Smith anytime TD +175

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to betonline.com Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats Kit

Smith is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game

Smith has 7 receiving TD’s this season

Smith has 1196 receiving yards this season in 17 games

Smith averages 12.6 yards per reception

2 receptions for 37 receiving yards in NFC Championship win vs 49ers

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on Super Bowl LVII

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.